Calhoun Co. group needs donations for annual projects

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - A service organization needs your help with three big projects for the community.
The Calhoun County Family Connection is in need of money for upcoming projects like teacher school supplies, Thanksgiving Food vouchers, and their Christmas project.
Coordinator Alicia Varnum said their No. 1 priority is helping the community, and that is what these annual projects do.
Varnum said school is just around the corner, and they ask teachers what they need for their classrooms, and then they go out and get those supplies.
Varnum said they did a survey a few years back and saw that teachers were spending hundreds of dollars of their own money for these supplies.
“All of our projects total are about eight to ten thousand dollars each year, and every year we start with zero. It is just from the blessings of local businesses, churches, and individuals," says Varnum.
If you would like to donate you can do that by mailing in the donation to P.O. Box 58 Edison, Georgia 39846.
