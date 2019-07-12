Annual wreck report released for Lowndes-Valdosta area

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Organization (VLMPO) has published the annual crash report, analyzing traffic crashes that occurred during the five-year period from 2014 to 2018.
The report contains an analysis of traffic crashes in the federally designated VLMPO planning area (which consists of all of Lowndes County plus small portions of Berrien, Brooks, and Lanier counties) from 2014 to 2018.
Several different crash types are discussed in detail, such as fatal crashes, serious injury crashes, alcohol-related crashes, and crashes involving pedestrians, motorcyclists, and bicyclists.
According to the data provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation, there were 91 deaths, of which 10 were pedestrians, 10 were motorcyclists, and one was a bicyclist. To put this in perspective, only 1.7 percent of commuters in Lowndes County walk to work, and less than 0.8 percent travel by motorcycle.
Among road types, collector roads (low- to moderate-capacity, mostly two-lane roads) have over four times as many fatalities and serious injuries per mile traveled than the Interstate highway. Interstate highways and local roads have the lowest crash rates. The road types, technically known as functional classifications, are shown on the maps in the report.
The report also identifies the top 20 high-crash intersections for the City of Valdosta and for the remainder of Lowndes County. Many of these intersections are scheduled for improvement projects that are intended to improve safety. However, engineering is only one part of the picture. Driver attentiveness and experience level, moderation in speed, and sobriety all play a role as well. Further information is available in the report.
Produced annually since 2007, the report is available to the public, community leaders, and law-enforcement agencies to determine how to improve safety for all users on roadways within the metropolitan planning area.
VLMPO is a multi-county, federally funded transportation planning agency for the Valdosta urbanized area. The VLMPO conducts long range and short range transportation planning in areas including: highways and bridges, public transit, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, freight movement among other areas.
