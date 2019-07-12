American Red Cross: Blood supply dangerously low

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The American Red Cross said that it is facing an emergency need for blood and platelet donations.
This comes after the Independence Day weekend.
With the recent holiday, the organization had 450 less blood drives than normal.
Officials said that nationally, they have less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
Terri Jenkins with the South Health district said they try to maintain at least a five-day supply and they need your help to get back to that level.
“We encourage people to donate blood ahead of time. There’s always a need, so donating it after the fact is still helpful, but right now, before a disaster strikes is a crucial time that people can donate blood as well," said Jenkins.
Jenkins said there are certain requirements that must be met in order to donate.
She said that if you have questions about if you are eligible to donate, then you can check the checklist American Red Cross has posted online.
You can also come out to one of the donation events. For a list of donation drives, click here.
