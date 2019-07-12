Albany police: Suspect in Friday armed robberies in custody, warrants issued

Thomas Daniel (Source: Albany Police Department)
By Jordan Barela and Krista Monk | July 12, 2019 at 3:22 PM EDT - Updated July 13 at 12:31 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has taken a suspect into custody after two businesses were robbed Friday.

APD said that warrants for two counts of armed robbery with a firearm were filed for Thomas “TJ” Daniel, 51.

Daniel was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. when he was walking out of a convenience store on Sands Drive and Radium Springs Road, police told WALB.

One of the robberies happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Flower Basket, where a man demanded money at gunpoint, according to APD.

Police also believe Daniel is connected to another robbery that happened at Hidden Oaks Apartments on South Mock Road around 12:48 p.m., also on Friday.

Cash and money orders were taken from the leasing office, police said.

Police are looking for this man (APD photo)

An employee at a business nearby said she believes she saw the suspect walk over to the Flower Basket, and shortly after saw police.

"When I came back in I seen on Facebook that it had been robbed and I said that’s the man. I remember the shirt you know, I don’t really remember the khaki pants but I remember the shirt and the tall gentleman. You hear it, you see it every day, and it’s like, ‘Oh, I hope it’s not us,’ you know, or near us, but they don’t discriminate,” said a woman who wanted to remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2132 or CrimeSTOPPERS (229) 436-TIPS.

