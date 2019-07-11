Several south Georgia athletes heading to the Junior Olympics

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every kids dream is to take part in the Olympics.
For members of the United Speed Academy, it seems they’ll get that chance.
In just a few weeks two teams from South Georgia will be stepping into the blocks at the Junior Olympic Games.
But, before these 4 by 100 teams leave for North Carolina they need to master the hand off.
“They are very very very important, they’re very important because you can be the fastest person ever and mess up a hand off and it’ll put you dead last,” said Makel Birdges.
Training for the better part of a year... for seconds... on one of the biggest stages.
“Usually people just practice Monday through Friday, but on the weekends you got to get it too," said Jamie Lewis. "Especially, on Sunday nights when you expect no one else to be out there and coach has us out there working.”
For several of the runners, this will be their first time at Nationals.
Their trainer, Dontreal Williams wants them to capitalize on this opportunity
“You’d like to say you want to see them win it all, but my thing is I want to see them run as a cohesive unit," said Williams. I want to see them take what they’ve learned this year and implement it into this one major race against the greatest competition in this nation.”
Making time for adjustments Williams said they’ll compete in one more meet before nationals.
With a goal to put south Georgia on the map for running.
