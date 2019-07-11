Mothers turn grief into donations for newborns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A devastating loss led two South Georgia women to knit almost a 100 hats for newborn babies and provide comfort to mothers in their time of need.
Jessica Spradlin and her friend Rachel Lott both lost their babies at birth.
The two said they wanted to take that pain and turn it into something productive.
Volunteers knitted 97 hats that would fit babies as small as just 15-weeks-old.
They also knitted blankets, brought 100 photo albums and gave cuddle cots for families to hold their babies.
They donated them to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s NICU unit Thursday.
“It’s special to us because in our babies’ memories, people will know that we’ve been through the same thing. We’ve been in your shoes and we’re here for you. We want to give back to their family,” said Spradlin.
Spradlin and Lott had their babies at other hospitals.
They said they know Phoebe cares for a lot of babies and wanted to make the donation there.
