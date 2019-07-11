Family honors father with tennis camp

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Students from the Albany Boys & Girls Club got some tennis lessons Thursday, all thanks to the McCann family, who is honoring their father, Bill McCann, who passed away last year.
Kids were taught the fundamentals of tennis, and most importantly, they learned about good sportsmanship.
Tracy St. Amant says her dad loved tennis so much, that she and her sister knew they had to create a tennis workshop for kids, to carry on his legacy.
“They are going to leave today with an understanding of sportsmanship, and that was real important to my dad, which I think showed at his funeral, which is what we were so proud of," said Tracy St. Amant.
The kids also received a bag full of tennis goodies.
The McCann family says they hope to continue this tennis workshop in conjunction with the Albany Boys & Girls Club for years to come.
