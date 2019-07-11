Calhoun State Prison staffer fired for having contraband

CALHOUN CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office charged a Calhoun State Prison staffer for having contraband.
Deputies charged Churonda Tillman with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent and violation of oath by a public officer.
According to the arrest report, sheriff's deputies arrested Tillman at Calhoun State Prison on June 28.
WALB confirmed with the Georgia Department of Corrections (DOC) that Tillman had been a prison staff member.
DOC officials said Tillman was fired from her job.
Tillman had $2,220 in cash and four grams of marijuana in her purse that was found during a search, according to a DOC incident report.
The arrest report said Tillman bonded out of jail the same day she was arrested.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.