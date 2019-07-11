ALB All-stars ready for Dizzy Dean showdown

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hopefully this time next week, the ALB All-stars will be bringing home another piece of hardware from the World Series.
The time has finally come, and once again the ALB All-stars will be representing Albany in Southhaven Mississippi.
Even though the expectations are high for these kids, everyone seems excited for the opportunity.
“They’re excited. They’re ready," said league president Kip Hamson. “Words really can’t explain what we’re going to do. We’re just trying to carry on the same tradition that happened last year with our group that went out and had the chance to win the world series.”
“It would be really cool because I know the team will be pumped up about it," said U-10 center fielder Jack Hampson. "Whenever we come home I know they’ll still be talking about how we won the World Series and everything about that.”
They won't be taking the field till Saturday.
But hopefully these all-stars can bring it home once again.
