U.S. Marshals on the hunt for wanted man; last seen in Fitzgerald

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for a wanted man for escaping a prison work detail.
He was last seen at Walmart in Fitzgerald, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Morton is a white male, 5′10 and weighs around 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information or know of Morton’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force at (1-877) WANTED-2.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Morton’s arrest.
