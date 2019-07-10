U.S. Marshals on the hunt for wanted man; last seen in Fitzgerald

Tommy Shane Morton Jr. (Source: Georgia Department of Corrections)
By Kim McCullough | July 10, 2019 at 6:23 PM EDT - Updated July 10 at 6:36 PM

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for a wanted man for escaping a prison work detail.

#BOLO UPDATE Morton was seen at Walmart in Fitzgerald, Ga. See recent photo. DO NOT APPROACH, call 911 or Task Force 1-877-WANTED-2.

Posted by Georgia Department of Corrections on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Tommy Shane Morton Jr., 47, is wanted for walking off an inmate detail back in May, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen at Walmart in Fitzgerald, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Morton is a white male, 5′10 and weighs around 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information or know of Morton’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force at (1-877) WANTED-2.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Morton’s arrest.

