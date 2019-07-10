Tift Co. Schools adds Calhoun Co. superintendent to team

TIFT CO., Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Schools has added a new member to their administrative team, who may be a familiar face around Southwest Georgia.
Dr. Shereca Harvey is now the middles grades curriculum director for Tift County Schools. She will also be working with testing.
Harvey was the superintendent for Calhoun County School District. She was named superintendent in December 2018.
WALB has reached out to Calhoun County Schools regarding a search for a new superintendent.
We will continue to update as more information comes in.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.