Tift Co. Schools adds Calhoun Co. superintendent to team
Dr. Shereca Harvey is now the Middles Grades Curriculum Director for Tift County Schools. She will also be working with testing.
By Kim McCullough and Jordan Barela | July 10, 2019 at 5:03 PM EDT - Updated July 10 at 5:03 PM

TIFT CO., Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Schools has added a new member to their administrative team, who may be a familiar face around Southwest Georgia.

Dr. Shereca Harvey is now the middles grades curriculum director for Tift County Schools. She will also be working with testing.

Harvey was the superintendent for Calhoun County School District. She was named superintendent in December 2018.

WALB previously asked Harvey her status with the Calhoun school district after getting questions of her role within the system.

WALB has reached out to Calhoun County Schools regarding a search for a new superintendent.

