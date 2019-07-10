Thomasville police train recruits with crucial driving course

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Recruits with the Valdosta Police Department are receiving crucial training in a driving course with the Thomasville Police Department.
Thomasville police, along with the Valdosta Police Department, are teaching the new recruits about executing hard brakes, sharp turns and maintaining control.
“They have to be prepared and trained as such to make sure if somebody pulls out in front of them or if a child or somebody runs out in front of them, they can break aggressively and drive around it to avoid an accident,” said Major Glover.
Major Wade Glover said this training could save the officers’ lives and those around them.
Driving through several different courses, the recruits discover how hard and dangerous it is to stop and turn at a moment's notice.
“There’s only one person in the vehicle driving it and that’s you. You’re the only one that can control the vehicle. So, it’s important if the car starts sliding or skidding sideways to teach them how to regain control,” said Glover.
Corporal Joey Blackburn said some of the skill in regaining control of a car comes from how and where you were raised.
“How you grew up. Because I grew up driving on dirt roads and you play a lot on dirt roads," said Blackburn.
Glover said it’s crucial to keep your eyes on the road and looking 12 seconds ahead.
He told WALB this could help prevent car accidents.
“If you’re driving down the road 60 or 70 miles per hour and all of a sudden, somebody pulls out in front of you, slams on the brakes, stay on the brakes until you get the vehicle to slow down so you can at least drive around the obstacle and maybe save your life and the person you may strike as well," said Glover.
Glover says this training is a part of an 11-week course to become a certified police officer.
