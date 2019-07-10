The Thomasville Bulldogs heading into the 2019 with a new energy

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - After finishing 7-5 last season, the Thomasville Bulldogs are looking to redeem themselves.
Heading into this 2019 season with a new energy.
WALB spoke with the players Tuesday to see what they’re doing to reach state.
“I want to be the leader that leads my team to state. I don’t want to be just a teammate and brother I want to lead them," said Kadarius Johnson.
The Thomasville Bulldogs dominated their division in 2017.
Eager to do the same last season... Head Coach Zach Grage said they fell short of that goal, finishing 7-5.
“Last year we had a lot of excitement and our moto was ‘Prove it’ and I don’t think we did. So you see a little bit more intensity and urgency and the kids coming out this year. And I tell you we got a really good group of seniors.”
The season of redemption starts with the seniors.
“It’s just the fact that we have to reinstate being leaders and showing by example to the rest of the team," said William McBride.
Grage said the offense needs to be firing on all cylinders.
For 2019, he said their strength will come from the defense.
Which has been has been the case for the past three seasons.
“The defense I think you are going to have guys flying around, we’re going to create a lot of turnovers, there’s going to be a lot of excitement, it’s going to be fun," said Grage. "Offensively we are just going to have to take care of the ball and don’t mess up the game. We’re going to have to score a lot of points until they come along. I think that’s where a lot of our experience comes from.”
McBride said this experience will be a difference maker this season.
“Knowing what we do is the first start and knowing how to do that fast and wear the teams out," said McBride.
1988, the last time the Bulldogs won state.
Johnson said to be successful on the field... it starts off the field.
“We compete against each other very hard to get each other better everyday. We’re doing stuff outside of practice also. We’ll get together, have a little fun together to help build our bond," said Johnson.
