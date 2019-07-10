2 sentenced in Albany on multiple drug-related Mitchell Co. charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people that were found guilty on multiple drug-related charges earlier this year were sentenced Tuesday in an Albany court, according to U.S. Attorney Charles “Charlie" Peeler.
The jury deliberated for 90 minutes before finding two Pelham residents guilty on all charges.
Thyrone Jones, 44, was charged with eight counts of distribution of cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute after a three-day trial.
Kareda McGee, 31, was also charged on two counts of distribution of cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
According to facts presented at the trial, Jones sold large amounts of cocaine to confidential informants under surveillance on eight different occasions in Pelham from February of 2018 to July of 2018.
McGee was involved in the illegal transactions during three of those sales, according to officers.
After a search warrant was issued in July 2018 at their home, Pelham police found more than $15,000 in cash, quantities of cocaine and a set of digital scales along with multiple text messages requesting illegal drugs.
Jones was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison plus nine years probation.
McGee was sentenced to 1 year and months in federal prison to be served consecutively with any probation revocation imposed by Mitchell County Superior Court for her 2015 conviction for possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.
The case was investigated by the Pelham Police Department.
