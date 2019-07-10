Reckless driving puts Thomasville community in danger

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Complaints of reckless driving led Thomasville Police to find several stolen dirt bikes from Grady County.
Officers say they recently identified two people in possession of the stolen bikes.
Charges are pending, according to police.
Lieutenant Toby Knifer said residents told them the teens have been racing, running stop signs and stop lights, putting drivers and pedestrians in unnecessary danger.
Prior to officers finding the bikes, they'd try pulling them over on multiple occasions, but they'd speed off.
For safety reasons, Knifer said the officers didn’t pursue.
Eventually, they discovered 10 bikes hidden under a tarp behind a home.
To make sure this behavior stops, they ask if you know any you to call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 227-3249.
