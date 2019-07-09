Rain and a tropical system in the Gulf likely

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rather steamy with feel like readings 100-105+ across SWGA Tuesday. Some are cooling off as clusters of showers and thunderstorms move west through the evening. Overnight warm and muggy as low drop into the mid 70s.
Invest 92-L has moved into the northern Gulf of Mexico where the probability is high that’ll it’ll become a tropical depression possibly a tropical storm late week. For now the projected track pushes the system away from SWGA with rainfall amounts around 1.50″ through the weekend. Under a tropical system develops there remains uncertainty in the overall track and potential impacts.
Otherwise scattered showers and thunderstorms likely each day across SWGA. Otherwise warm and humid with slightly drier conditions early next week.
