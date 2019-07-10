NTD considers relaxing truck drivers hours of service

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Transportation Department (NTD) is considering relaxing large truck drivers hours of service rules.
Traffic safety organizations say they are concerned.
Under current federal law, large truck drivers are permitted to drive up to 11 hours in a 14 hour period each day, with electronic logging devices automatically recording times.
Now transportation department officials are considering allowing drivers a 3 hour longer window.
Safety advocates say that heightens the risk of drowsy driving accidents.
Albany Technical College teaches CDL truck training.
President Dr. Anthony Parker says safety is their top concern.
“And if you think about it, how long can we drive a car without being exhausted. So I’m not sure what the limit ought to be, but I know there’s got to be a limit,” said Dr. Anthony Parker, President of Albany Technical College.
There were more than 46 hundred large trucks involved in fatal crashes in 2017.
The National Transportation and Safety Board said fatigue is a pervasive problem in transportation.
