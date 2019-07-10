Man arrested for running ‘fake check scheme’ in Albany area

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Authorities said Wednesday that a man using fake Dougherty County employees checks is being charged with one felony count and two misdemeanors; identify fraud and forgery in the third degree.
Dougherty Co. Police (DCP) say that Janarius Nashon Johnson, Jr. was arrested by authorities about 2:00 p.m.
DCP says he was running a scam that made it appear that he was making a deposit into people’s bank accounts, but they say that this was really a way to get the victims’ bank information.
Using Facebook and Instagram, Johnson could make fast money if they give him their information, DCP said, and there are many victims all over Dougherty County.
This is a developing story, and WALB’s Asia Wilson will have more details soon.
