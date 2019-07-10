GA Secretary of State warns of scam

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia Secretary of State, is warning citizens of a potential scam.
The potential scam involves an organization calling itself the “Atlanta Civil and Global Human Rights” and the alleged “ACGHR 2019 World Conference” to be held in Atlanta at the Atlanta Convention Center from August 26-31.
On Tuesday, the secretary of state’s office issued an emergency cease and desist letter to the group.
Raffensperger’s office said in a press release that “the organization claims an individual’s registration is paid by the organization upon successful completion of the individual reserving and completing payment for accommodations at a ‘Thomas Louis Hotel Atlanta.'"
“Moreover, the ‘Thomas Louis Hotel Atlanta’ requires the individual to complete reservations by providing payment before becoming ‘registered’ as a participant of ‘The ACGHR 2019 World Conference,’” the secretary of state’s office said. “Neither the Atlanta Civil and Global Human Rights, the ACGHR 2019 World Conference, nor the Thomas Louis Hotel Atlanta exist.”
The group could also be phishing for personal information for identity fraud, officials said.
The secretary of state’s office offered the following tips when getting unsolicited communications from purported nonprofit and charitable organizations:
- Solicitations that require individuals to make payment via money transfer services prior to receiving the services or products offered should raise concerns.
- Should you be asked, never give your personal information over the phone or via email to groups that you cannot verify.
- Research nonprofit charities and foundations before you contribute. A number of online resources can help you research nonprofit organizations. The Better Business Bureau, the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance, GuideStar, Charity Navigator, and Charity Watch provide detailed information about non-profit organizations. Also, take time to review the organization’s own website.
- Be wary of unsolicited electronic mail correspondence seeking contributions. Do not respond to unsolicited emails and do not open any attachments to these emails. These attachments may contain viruses.
- Not all organizations with charitable-sounding names are actually charities. Many organizations adopt names confusingly similar to well-known charities. Be sure you know exactly who is asking for your contribution.
If you receive suspicious solicitations from nonprofit charities or foundations, call (470) 312-2640 or email charities@sos.ga.gov to file a complaint.
