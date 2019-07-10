First responders search for possible missing boater in Lee Co.

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - First responders in Lee County are searching along the Kinchafoonee Creek, looking for someone that may be in the water, according to Fire Chief David Forrester.
The search is happening on Creekside Drive.
Chief Forrester said a neighbor reported to first responders that she saw a person on a raft, floating on the creek.
When she called to him, the person didn’t answer.
Responders found a raft a short distance down the creek, hung up on the bank, but they haven’t found a person at this time.
Lee County officials are riding down the creek with search lights, according to officials.
This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information comes in.
