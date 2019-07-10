Showers and storms take over this afternoon. Rain may be locally heavy and storms could produce gusty winds. It stays quite active in the afternoon the rest of the work week. Rain chances ease this weekend and drop to below average levels early next week. Afternoon temps cool to near 90 the next 3 days, warm to the lower 90s this weekend and mid 90s early next week. Invest 92L is forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Barry by Thursday in the Northern Gulf. It is forecast to hit coastal Louisiana late Friday/early Saturday.