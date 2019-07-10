Drivers could face charges after scramble to pick up cash along Atlanta interstate

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Drivers in Atlanta on Tuesday evening were faced not with the usual traffic jams, but instead with a shower of cash.
Police in the Atlanta suburb of Dunwoody said on social media that drivers were calling 911 around 8 p.m. to report money flying all over Interstate 285. The callers said at least 15 drivers had stopped and people were grabbing as much cash as they could.
Video posted to Reddit shows a long line of people stopped alongside the road trying to pick up loose bills.
The crew of an armored car told officers the side door came open while they were driving and an unknown amount of money started spilling onto the freeway.
Dunwoody police issued a warning that picking up the cash is a crime. Georgia law says those who picked up the cash could be charged with a misdemeanor count of theft of lost or mislaid property The police department reported Wednesday that some passersby have already begun returning their ill-gotten gains.
