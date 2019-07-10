Douglas Police: Woman arrested on false rape report

By Emileigh Forrester | July 10, 2019 at 5:22 PM EDT - Updated July 10 at 5:25 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Douglas Police said they’re charging a woman for claiming she was raped, when they say she really wasn’t.

Douglas Police posted on Facebook that Cheilyndra Williams was arrested Wednesday.

She was charged with false report of a crime, false statements and prostitution.

This all comes after Douglas Police said they responded to a park Sunday for a reported rape.

Investigators said Williams told them she was forcibly raped in a restroom by someone she knew. She said the person claimed to have a gun, according to the agency’s Facebook post.

Williams had a forensic medical exam and other victim’s advocacy treatments, but police said they found evidence saying her claims were false.

Police said they cleared the alleged suspect of any wrongdoing.


“The charges of a rape and/or sexual assault are very serious offenses and should not be taken lightly. The City of Douglas takes any rape investigation very seriously and will leave no stone un-turned to prosecute a rapist. On the other hand, falsely accusing someone of rape is just as serious, especially when someone could be sentenced to life without parole. Clearing the name of a falsely accused person is just as important as arresting a suspect. As a result, anyone making a false report of a crime to the City of Douglas Police Department will be arrested and charged accordingly."

The Douglas Police Department


WALB has reached out for a copy of Williams’ mugshot.

