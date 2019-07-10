Douglas Police: Woman arrested on false rape report



“The charges of a rape and/or sexual assault are very serious offenses and should not be taken lightly. The City of Douglas takes any rape investigation very seriously and will leave no stone un-turned to prosecute a rapist. On the other hand, falsely accusing someone of rape is just as serious, especially when someone could be sentenced to life without parole. Clearing the name of a falsely accused person is just as important as arresting a suspect. As a result, anyone making a false report of a crime to the City of Douglas Police Department will be arrested and charged accordingly."

The Douglas Police Department

