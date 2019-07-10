Douglas Police: Woman arrested on false rape report

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Douglas Police said they’re charging a woman for claiming she was raped, when they say she really wasn’t.
Douglas Police posted on Facebook that Cheilyndra Williams was arrested Wednesday.
She was charged with false report of a crime, false statements and prostitution.
This all comes after Douglas Police said they responded to a park Sunday for a reported rape.
Investigators said Williams told them she was forcibly raped in a restroom by someone she knew. She said the person claimed to have a gun, according to the agency’s Facebook post.
Williams had a forensic medical exam and other victim’s advocacy treatments, but police said they found evidence saying her claims were false.
Police said they cleared the alleged suspect of any wrongdoing.
WALB has reached out for a copy of Williams’ mugshot.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.