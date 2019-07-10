Dougherty Co. Public Works crews prepare for possible weekend rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In preparation of possible weekend storms, Dougherty County Public Works crews aren't taking any chances.
They started to prepare days ago and they aren’t stopping now.
With the possibility of heavy rain this weekend, Dougherty County homeowners are getting prepared for the storms, even loading their cars with sandbags. County Public Works crews are doing the same.
After the storms over the past few years, preparing for heavy rain isn’t taken lightly in Dougherty County.
“I’ve been here a long time. We’ve always prepared for the worst. But the Hurricane kind of opened our eyes a little bit more,” said Danny Keener, Dougherty County Storm Drain Manager.
While possible weekend storms may not compare to October’s Hurricane Michael, signs still point the way to the sandbags at the Dougherty County Public Works headquarters.
“If we do have flooding, it keeps water out of their air conditioners, out of their houses, they usually put them around their doors,” Keener said.
Another issue crews are working to prevent is possible flooding in neighborhoods.
“If we see we’re going to get a lot of rain, we’ve got pumps on standby. We’ll go ahead and put them in strategic places.”
After the hurricane, flooding in Southwest Georgia became so bad that residents had to trek through several feet of water to leave their homes.
Keener said their crews have been out at holding ponds for the past two days. Their pumps are ready to start draining them if need be.
“If they’re full, and they start overflowing into people’s properties, that’s where we have a problem.”
“If you want to pick up any sandbags for this weekend, all you have to do is come out here to the 2100 Habersham Road address, show your proof of residency in Dougherty County and you can get about 10 sandbags.”
There are also some things you can do to prepare at home.
You’re urged to go ahead and check your storm preparedness kit at home if you haven’t already.
These are things you should have in case any storms cause the power to go out.
We all know it can be scary when you're home during a storm and the power goes out. But there are some things you can do now to prepare in case of any heavy rain this weekend.
You’re urged to always keep a storm preparedness kit in your home.
It should be stocked with flashlights, batteries, water, and non-perishable foods, as well as, any medicines and important documents you may need.
Dougherty County Public Works crews also want you to make sure everything outside your home is prepared.
“If they know heavy rain is coming, and they see something in their ditch that may block flow, It’d be good to call public works and let them know. They’ll send someone out to get it out of the way,” said Keener.
Crews have been working to keep drains clear of any yard debris.
This helps to prevent roads and streets from flooding during heavy rain.
