Church member host 5k run to help pastor beat cancer

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A well-known pastor in Tifton is facing treatment for cancer. His congregation is racing into action to help raise money to pay for his treatment.
Just six weeks ago, the congregation at the Northside Baptist Church was told by their pastor of his battle with esophageal cancer.
Many members of the church say their heart stopped and they couldn’t do anything but think of a way to help.
Pastor Fred Evers tells the congregation that even though he is sick, he will continue to preach every Sunday.
The message reached a lot of the members in the church; Micheal Beenman being one. Mike said something in him told him that he has to do something to help.
“We want to both raise money we want to raise his spirit and encourage him and bring awareness to the cancer situation that he has,” Beeman said.
Beeman says that the pastor and he are more than just worshiping partners; he feels as if they are friends and the pastor really means a lot to his life.
Beeman also says that the plan to have a 5k run or fundraiser came from within because it is one of the things he knows he’s good at.
“I think that it touches everybody lives especially in Tifton; Tifton is such a great town to live in. And outreach Albany is too and the fact that we can help each other I think God put us on this earth to help each other out, support each other and he has God’s help certainly but now he knows he has his people help,” Mike said.
All members and community members young or old are encouraged to attend. All donations and money that is given to the 5k event will be donated to Pastor Evers and his Wilderness Fund to be used as needed.
“That excites me greatly that you can help somebody; because nobody goes through this life alone. Nobody does anything alone; you always have help from somebody,” Beeman said.
The event is set to take place this Friday at 7 p.m. at the North Side Baptist Church.
For more information on how you can help call (229) 386-5925 or email Beemanmike78@yahoo.com
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.