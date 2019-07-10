Chris Wade takes over as the new Turner County AD

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - For the past 6 years, coach Chris Wade has been the backbone of the Tift County basketball team.
But it seems he’s ready to take on a new challenge in 2019.
After 2 state titles, and 6 region titles, Chris Wade has announced that he is hanging up the whistle.
Wade announced that he will be taking the position as the new Turner County Athletic Director.
Wade said he is excited to get started and has some big plans for the Rebels.
“There’s a lot of potential for growth," said Wade. "There’s a lot of history also to build upon. So, it’s not a matter of total rebuild. It’s a matter of getting back to some things that they’ve done in the past and get some of that tradition back in and get the community back involved. Really getting everybody on the same page with athletics and with the school itself.”
Turner County is getting ready for football season.
So Wade will get the chance to wear so blue and orange.
