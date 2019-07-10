Albany Chamber celebrates our military

So. GA Marines were saluted at the annual Rise-N-Shine Breakfast

Albany Chamber celebrates our military
The Albany Chamber celebrated military members.
By Madison McClung | July 10, 2019 at 11:41 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 11:41 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany-Area Chamber of Commerce honored the military Wednesday, at the annual Rise-N-Shine Breakfast.

Four Marines were awarded for outstanding work.

Dan Gillen of the Chamber spoke about the Albany Marines (Source: WALB)
Dan Gillen of the Chamber spoke about the Albany Marines (Source: WALB)

Dan Gillen, a member of the Chamber, gave out the awards, and says presenting them in front of the community was amazing.

“It is a boost in the arm. It is a motivation for those Marines to be recognized, not just among their peers, but within the community they call home," said Gillen.

Colonel Alphonso Trimble speaks as the Albany Chamber celebrated our military at the Rise-n-Shine Breakfast (Source: WALB)
Colonel Alphonso Trimble speaks as the Albany Chamber celebrated our military at the Rise-n-Shine Breakfast (Source: WALB)

Sergeant Joshua Robles, Corporal Heather Williams, Sergeant Roberto Davalos, and Corporal Bo Haymaker received the awards.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.