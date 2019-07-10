Albany Chamber celebrates our military

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany-Area Chamber of Commerce honored the military Wednesday, at the annual Rise-N-Shine Breakfast.
Four Marines were awarded for outstanding work.
Dan Gillen, a member of the Chamber, gave out the awards, and says presenting them in front of the community was amazing.
“It is a boost in the arm. It is a motivation for those Marines to be recognized, not just among their peers, but within the community they call home," said Gillen.
Sergeant Joshua Robles, Corporal Heather Williams, Sergeant Roberto Davalos, and Corporal Bo Haymaker received the awards.
