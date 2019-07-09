Valdosta Police: Man shot after stealing confrontation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One Valdosta man is behind bars after police reported that he shot at a man who confronted him about stealing money.
Kahlil Williams, 20, is behind bars facing charges like robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Officers said the shooting happened near the 2400 block of Knox Drive near Beamiss Road.
Reportedly, the victim was talking to Williams when he snatched an undisclosed amount of money from the victim and ran.
One Valdosta woman didn’t want to disclose her identity but said she is fed with the crime.
She says she is planning to move out of state.
“We should be able to come outside. I should be able to let my dog come outside, but I don’t even do that because I don’t want them out in this neighborhood," she said.
Officers said there were no injuries.
They also suggest allowing law enforcement to resolve issues like these instead of taking matters into your own hands.
