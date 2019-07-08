Typical summer-time and tracking the tropics

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Typical summer-time conditions are on tap with heat, humidity and scattered showers and thunderstorms this week Highs top the upper 80s to low 90s. with heat indices between 100° and 105°.
All eyes are on the tropics and it’s a bit close to home. There’s an area of low pressure over central Georgia drifting south heading for the northern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center gives Invest 92-L an 80% chance of tropical development, that is, becoming a tropical depression with 38mph winds Wednesday through Friday. For now, the overall impact across SWGA beneficial rain of 2-2.50″ through Saturday. Stay tuned for updates.
