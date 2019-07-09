Traffic rerouted after 3-vehicle crash in Colquitt Co.

By Kim McCullough | July 9, 2019 at 4:04 PM EDT - Updated July 9 at 4:09 PM

COLQUITT CO., Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt County deputies are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon on GA-133 just before Old Doerun Road.

A van towing large equipment and carrying a trailer behind it, a SUV and a car were all involved in the crash, according to deputies.

One person was cut out of their vehicle.

A three-vehicle crash happened on SR 133 and Old Doerun Road. (Source: Google Maps)

There is no word on the victims’ conditions at this time.

Highway GA-133 will remain closed until about 6:30 p.m. Traffic is being rerouted at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

