Traffic rerouted after 3-vehicle crash in Colquitt Co.

COLQUITT CO., Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt County deputies are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon on GA-133 just before Old Doerun Road.
A van towing large equipment and carrying a trailer behind it, a SUV and a car were all involved in the crash, according to deputies.
One person was cut out of their vehicle.
There is no word on the victims’ conditions at this time.
Highway GA-133 will remain closed until about 6:30 p.m. Traffic is being rerouted at this time.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
