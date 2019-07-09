Sumter Co. first responders prepare for hurricane season

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County is no stranger to severe weather.
The month of July marks 25 years since the great flood killed over a dozen people in Americus.
Sumter County Emergency Management Agency staff stay they are constantly gearing up for hurricane season.
They say have learned a lot since Hurricane Michael and they continue to communicate well with other county agencies.
“We all work very closely together and we meet regularly, once a month to talk about our plans and we’ve been meeting since Hurricane Michael and since Hurricane Irma to make our preparations better in an effort to make our citizens safer and our community safer,” said Nigel Poole, Sumter Co. EMA Director.
Poole says if a hurricane strikes again, response and clean up times should be faster.
He says FEMA reimbursement should also be quicker than last time.
Poole adds that shelters will open for certain severe weather incidents.
He also wants to remind residents about CodeRED.
"CodeRED is a way for you to receive mass alert notifications. If there is a severe weather event, You’ll get a text message or phone call on your cell phone or a phone call on your landline. Whatever you sign up and want it to be. It’s very customize-able for you.”
To sign up, CodeRED can be found on Sumter county’s main webpage.
Poole encourages you to also sign up your family members.
