Second victim in Friday afternoon shooting in Thomasville identified

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting in Thomasville left a man dead.
Another man managed to escape, but not before being shot.
Thomasville Police are now identifying the second victim as David McNair who suffered a gunshot to his hip.
They told us he is expected to make a full recovery.
Police told WALB the two victims were driving down Feinberg Street before stopping around in the middle of the street.
They said that’s when Derylmaize Jackson approached the car and shot both of them, killing Tanzania Cooper.
“This is a tragedy,” said Thomasville Police Major Wade Glover.
“First thing that I can say when I heard what happened to this family is that it’s messed up,” said James Baker a Thomasville resident.
It's been several months since Thomasville has seen a deadly shooting.
However, Glover said they need more input from the community.
“If you see something, say something and let’s do something,” said Glover.
James Baker, who lives in Thomasville says people need to think before they react and learn how to work through disagreements.
“We just got to stop fighting against each other and stick together,” said Baker.
Investigators said this deadly shooting happened around 1-30 Friday afternoon.
When they arrived at the scene, Tanzania Cooper was found shot to death in his car in the middle of the road.
Shortly after, investigators arrested Derylmaize Jackson, charging him with felony murder, aggravated assault.
Glover said this was a crime of opportunity.
Something that’s nearly impossible to prevent, but they’re doing their best.
“We are going to increase our enforcement efforts over in that area. We are going to increase our officer presence over in that area to try and prevent some of those things,” said Glover.
Glover said this neighborhood isn’t a high crime area, but he wants the community to know they’re making changes so you can feel safe in your own home.
If you have any information as to what happened last Friday, you're asked to call the Thomasville Police Department.
We will continue to update you as this investigation continues.
