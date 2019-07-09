Mother: Child biker hit in Americus is doing better

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -A 10-year-old, police say was hit on his bike, is expected to be okay, according to his mother Kimberly Wilborn.
The crash happened at the intersection of Parker Street and Rogers Street in Americus.
This is where police say a vehicle hit 10-year-old Christopher Wright Jr. while he was riding his bike Monday afternoon around 5:45 p.m.
Wilborn remembers the incident, moments after it happened.
“I was in shock.”
Americus Police Chief Mark Scott says the child was flown out for treatment.
Wilborn says he's currently on a breathing tube but that is expected to be removed soon.
“He has a little swelling on his brain and a bruise. They are gonna keep a watch out on him for the swelling,” says Wilborn.
She says he had other injuries and remains in ICU at a hospital in Atlanta.
According to the incident report, Wright was traveling south on Rogers Street at “a fast speed” and was unable to come to a stop at the intersection before entering onto Parker Street.
A witness tells us it was a pick-up truck that hit Wright.
The driver of the truck involved says she is in shook but is doing okay.
She says her main concern is for Wright and is glad to hear he is doing better.
The incident report lists the bicyclist at fault.
Wilborn says her son was traveling with his cousin, who was not hurt.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.