3 juveniles charged in Coffee Co. car theft

3 juveniles charged in Coffee Co. car theft
By WALB News Team | July 9, 2019 at 1:52 PM EDT - Updated July 9 at 1:52 PM

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Three juveniles were charged after a stolen vehicle was recovered, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday July 3, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Kingfishers Court residence, in the Baymeadows Estate area, in reference to a stolen vehicle.

Deputies found that a vehicle was taken from the driveway of the residence along with a pink electric scooter. The scooter was found a few yards down from the residence and returned to the owner.

Deputies then requested assistance from the Criminal Investigations Division in locating the stolen vehicle, a white 2005 GMC Sierra. Detectives responded to the location and processed the scene.

A lookout for the vehicle was issued to neighboring agencies, and a after a few hours, neighbors in the area came together and assisted the owners in a search.

The vehicle was found in a wooded area on the backside of the Baymeadows area.

As a result of the investigation, three male juveniles were located and charged with theft By taking of a motor vehicle and were referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice for further action.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the residents in the area for their assistance in the search and supplying several photos, and videos, from residential surveillance cameras.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.