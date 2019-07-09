3 juveniles charged in Coffee Co. car theft

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Three juveniles were charged after a stolen vehicle was recovered, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday July 3, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Kingfishers Court residence, in the Baymeadows Estate area, in reference to a stolen vehicle.
Deputies found that a vehicle was taken from the driveway of the residence along with a pink electric scooter. The scooter was found a few yards down from the residence and returned to the owner.
Deputies then requested assistance from the Criminal Investigations Division in locating the stolen vehicle, a white 2005 GMC Sierra. Detectives responded to the location and processed the scene.
A lookout for the vehicle was issued to neighboring agencies, and a after a few hours, neighbors in the area came together and assisted the owners in a search.
The vehicle was found in a wooded area on the backside of the Baymeadows area.
As a result of the investigation, three male juveniles were located and charged with theft By taking of a motor vehicle and were referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice for further action.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.