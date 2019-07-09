Hahira talks temporary closing of Main Street

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - A new and temporary closing of a railroad crossing in Hahira is causing some headaches.
City officials announced that Norfolk Southern will be closing the Main Street crossing for a couple of days.
“It’s really bad," said Christie Brumfield.
Brumfield works at Coombs Heating and Air, near the heart of the City of Hahira.
She said the closing of the Main Street crossing, even if for a moment, has been an undeniable inconvenience.
“It’s to everything here in Hahira, so when you have to go around, it’s just really congested. People are aggravated," said Brumfield.
Especially with the closing of the Lawson Street Crossing, which would’ve been one of the next best options.
One point that has been brought up in the past is the reduced access to the opposite side of town for first responders.
“You want them to get to you as quick as possible and they can’t do that with the congestion that is now," said Brumfield.
Hahira Fire Chief Dwight Bennett said that they don’t expect that it would affect their response time beyond just a few seconds.
“In emergency services delays can cost property and lives, but in this situation, the delay will be minimal," said Fire Chief Bennett.
Bennett shared that they were made aware early so they have made prior arrangements.
He also said the benefit will outweigh the cost since the railroad company is making adjustments to avoid a possible train derailment.
“From that standpoint, from a public safety side of it, were enormously thankful," said Bennett.
The work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.
Officials said the next closest crossing is just a few hundred feet away from the closings.
