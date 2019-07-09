ASU picked to clinch SIAC East

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - For the third year, the SIAC football media day has been held at the college football hall of fame here in Atlanta.
Obviously a powerful motivation for these players.
And hopefully one day we can see a few Rams leave their mark in this great site.
You didn't have to travel out to Atlanta to find out that the ASU Rams would be picked to claim the East once again.
The Rams sitting with 3 first place votes for 2019.
Giving them the top spot in the conference.
With everyone expecting a Miles College and Albany State repeat in 2019, head coach Gabe Giardina said the team is just taking it one game at a time.
“You can’t look too far ahead into the future,” said Giardina. “We want to concentrate on today. We want to have great summer workouts, we want to have a great fall camp. So that’s what we are 100% focused on is just the next step.”
Five Rams were selected to the preseason all conference list.
One of those names showed up twice, with kicker and punter Gabriel Ballinas.
As those Rams get ready for the seasons, hopefully a few field goals by Ballinas... will help the Rams find redemption In the conference title game.
