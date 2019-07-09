Albany contractor sentenced in 2017 case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany contractor that admitted to taking $50,000 was sentenced Tuesday afternoon.
Jimmy Lee Jones was sentenced to five years.
Two of those years are to be served in prison. The other three are to be served on probation.
Jones also has to pay $35,000 in restitution while on probation.
He was sentenced as a first offender.
Officials said if Jones complies after serving his sentence, he will longer be a convicted felon.
Jones was taken into custody by the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office to start his sentence.
Jones was indicted on one count of conversion of payments for real property improvements by a Dougherty County grand jury in November 2018. Jones was charged in 2017 for taking the funds from an Albany family for construction work but did not finish the work.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.