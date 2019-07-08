Tifton native graduates to become military airman

SAN ANTONIO, TX (WALB) - After graduating from Tift County High School earlier this year, a Tifton native has completed basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael L. Pope completed his eight-week program which included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
After completing basic training, airmen also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
