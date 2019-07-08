Police: Victim in critical condition after Sunday night shooting in Cordele

Police: Victim in critical condition after Sunday night shooting in Cordele
Scene of Cordele shooting on Sunday, July 7.
By Krista Monk | July 8, 2019 at 10:31 AM EDT

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Cordele police said someone was shot Sunday night in the 300 block of West 3rd Avenue.

According to the Cordele Police Department, A 22-year-old male was shot around 10:23 p.m.

Just after 12 a.m. on Monday, officers said the victim was in critical condition.

Police said the suspect is unknown at this time.

This comes just days after a shooting at Joe’s Meat Market on Friday.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information that may help is urged to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.

