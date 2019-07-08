Help needed to get Albany community garden up and running

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany organization needs your help completing a community garden.
It will help families with free food.
Founders of Soldiers for Christ Ministry want donations to build a fence for the new garden in East Albany.
Leaders said hundreds of plants have been collected for the JB Whitehead Jr. Garden of Visions Park.
They are looking to get the community garden up and running to harvest winter crops.
Some of the current crops include greens, cabbage, banana peppers, eggplants and more.
Rebekah Riddle, the CEO of Soldiers for Christ Ministry, hopes everyone will assist her in her efforts to help the community. She also wants to keep her father’s legacy alive.
“My daddy loved outdoors. Not only did he love outdoors, he loved the community of Albany, Georgia. He loved Albany, Georgia. So, in his memory, I want to do this garden. But not only in his memory, I also want to respect and show the love that he had,” said Riddle.
The park will be located on Olivia Street near Sylvester Road.
Riddle said any donations will help with the purchase of poles and materials for the park.
Donations can be sent to 1118 Eager Drive, Albany, GA or through PayPal at rebekah2425@netzero.com.
