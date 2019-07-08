Dougherty Co. Superior Court judge cleared after lawyer files complaint

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Judicial Qualifications Commission issued a ruling in a complaint filed against a Dougherty County Superior Court Judge.
The commission dismissed the complaint against Judge Victoria Darrisaw.
Attorney James Finkelstein filed the complaint, calling for Darrisaw’s resignation.
Finkelstein said Judge Darrisaw locked up people without due process and called for her to resign from her position back in January.
At that time Finkelstein said Darrisaw put the victims of crimes in jail. He claimed even one victim’s mother was locked up.
According to a letter the commission sent Darrisaw, the investigative panel determined those allegations do not establish any violation of the Georgia Code of Judicial Conduct.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.