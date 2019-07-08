Donations, volunteers needed for big Albany back to school bash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Albany students could receive free school supplies and uniforms at Tift Park in just a few weeks but organizers need your help to make it happen.
Love and Loaves, a Proverbs 31:20 Ministry is partnering with other organizations for a back-to-school giveaway.
Other organizations include Soldiers for Christ Ministry and Dem Boyz Corn Hole Ministry.
Free haircuts, hot meals and school supplies will be given to 100 to 150 people.
Organizers said they still need donations of uniforms and clothing for students in kindergarten through 12th grades.
“We need to expand it because we want to spread our Father’s love with as many people as we possibly can. We don’t want to ever confine to one group of people. We want to include the whole community and share the love that He’s given us,” said Amanda Griffin, founder of Love and Loaves.
Organizers said they also need help with food and volunteers for the event.
The giveaway will start at 8 a.m. on July 21 and last until all items are gone.
- School supplies of any type
- School uniform pants and shirts for grades K-12
- Regular shirts and bottoms for students in K-12
- Shoes and socks for kids and adults
- Food items to cook for event
- Volunteers and donations
- Village Apartments in Albany, GA
- 1118 Eager Drive, Albany, GA, 31707
- Call (229) 288-1792 or email loveloavesprov3120@gmail.com
There will also be a corn hole tournament.
All proceeds from the tournament will go to both Love and Loaves and Soldiers for Christ Ministries. The donations will help fund other projects in the community.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.