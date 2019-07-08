British native sentenced for 2008 Albany murder after fleeing to London

“We prosecute crimes on behalf of the citizens of Dougherty County and the State of Georgia,” Edwards said. “We consider this a solemn duty, and the fact a murder was committed on the streets of Albany eleven years ago, and the suspect took flight to London, did not prevent us from prosecuting this crime. A lesson for those who would violate our laws and commit violent crimes. The District Attorney’s Office of Dougherty County stands ready to prosecute all crimes in our jurisdiction, no matter where the perpetrators might hide. We will find you, and we will prosecute you! We owe that to the good citizens of our community who have placed their trust in us!”