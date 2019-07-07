New Cordele business owner celebrates youth in the community

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday was the first event for Hot Grits and Crab Legs owner, Kamia Snead in Cordele.
With their first community youth celebration, Snead says she wants children to have somewhere to play and enjoy seafood.
Snead says she thinks it’s important for kids to grow and engage in the city.
“If we can save each kid one at a time so that they are able to be out here and play friendly when their parents come here to eat so that they can do it too. At Hot Grits and Crab legs we are also a non-profit organization where we want to give back to the kids each and every time,” Snead said.
The event was open to the public and the owner says there will be more events throughout the summer.
