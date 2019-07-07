Community reacts to drug and gun violence in Cordele

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Officers responded to a shooting outside of Joe’s Meat Mart in the 1300 block Joe Wright Drive Friday evening.
The 24-year-old victim’s name hasn’t been identified, but officers say he is stable.
Many locals expressed their thoughts on how crime and safety is a big problem at this local store and wants it to be closed permanently.
“Instead of talking on Facebook and chatting on Facebook lets get out more because we know exactly what’s going on out here,” George Whitehead Jr., a resident expresses.
Community business owners also say that they need to come together and make a change not only for themselves but for the children.
“There is a lot of violence in this neighborhood and we just ask y’all to stop the violence and say no to killing; and make this a great community again so kids can play and have a great place for the community,” said business owner, Kamia Snead.
Some say the store isn’t as bad as others make it seem.
“A whole lot of children hanging out having fun. It isn’t a lot of violence out here I don’t know why they put bad words on the store,” said local rapper, Lil Slatt.
“Joe’s is like he says a family business. Everything keeps rolling, we keep it rolling like four tires, we keep it rolling,” said Dheelo, who also lives in Cordele.
A man said he feels the store brings a lot of violence in the community and he just wants it to be shut down now.
“Drug invested wasn’t violent at the time, but now the business is drug invested and violent at the same time. But they shut those businesses down back then and I am trying to figure out what is the problem with shutting this business down," said Whitehead.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.