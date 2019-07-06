Wild Adventures offers double the fireworks after rain puts celebrations on hold

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures Theme Park continued its Celebrate America Week with a supersized fireworks show Friday.
It comes after rain put a hold on Thursday night’s 4th of July festivities.
Patrick Pearson with Wild Adventures said they were forced to put the fireworks display on hold because of the storm that moved through the area.
“We did what we felt was best for our guests. Guest safety is our top priority and there was a lot of lighting in the area. It just didn’t seem like it was going to let up in time for us to get our show in so we felt like we did the right thing," said Pearson.
Pearson said park goers were able to experience twice the fun and fireworks Friday evening.
For the rest of the week, Wild Adventures will allow free entry for active, retired, disabled and honorably discharged military.
