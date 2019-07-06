Team works to preserve Native American artifacts at MCLB

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Everyone knows the Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) as just that, a military base.
What you might not know is they’re working to uncover and preserve Native American artifacts now, as well.
A base full of Marines and technology today, and Native American artifacts, some from as far back as the Archaic Period.
“So the Marine base is very blessed with a rich cultural and natural resource history,” said Julie Robbins, the natural and cultural resource manager at MCLB.
Robbins has been studying Native American artifacts they’ve uncovered there and a Native American hunting camp is where the base now stands.
“And associated with the hunting camp is what was probably a quarry,” Robbins said.
The rocks they used to make their tools are still on the base.
Robbins said they didn’t always have someone working to preserve the history.
“The Marine Base actually has very few artifacts that are located here on the installation now.”
When they first started discovering the artifacts in the 1970s, many were sent away or even just tossed. Now, Robbins and her team have taken on a protector role. Making sure history is preserved.
“We want to get them to appreciate the richness and diversity of Southwest Georgia,” said Robbins.
You can visit the nature center on the base to see the artifacts there.
The base also has hundreds of different animal species you can learn about there, as well.
