Sylvester continues July 4th celebrations for second year

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The 4th of July fun continued Friday night in Sylvester.
But for the city, the festivities were more than just a fun time.
Sylvester hosted a concert and fireworks event Friday night.
The city’s first ever show was just last year.
Main Street Manager Karen Singletary said 700 people came out last year. Which, she said, is great for the city’s revenue and gives their local food and drink vendors much needed business.
“Almost all of our food vendors sold out last year. You know, it was our first one last year. And it was way more than we expected. So we hope it will be even bigger this year,” said Singletary.
The event was hosted at the H. H. Woolard Center on West Wallace Street.
