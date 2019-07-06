Suspect arrested, charged in fatal Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person has died, another was injured and a suspect has been arrested after a Friday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to Maj. Wade Glover, Thomasville Police Department (TPD) public information officer.
Police and Georgia Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged Derylmaize Jackson, 18, Glover told WALB.
Glover said that Tanzania Rashawn Cooper, 21, of Bainbridge, was the victim who died in the shooting.
Police said the shooting happened on Feinberg Street around 1:30 p.m.
Officers responded and found Cooper dead on arrival and the other victim was taken to Archbold Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.
Glover said there was an altercation but police are still actively investigating this case.
Jackson has been charged with one count of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
WALB is waiting to receive Jackson’s mugshot from law enforcement.
Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 226- 2101.
