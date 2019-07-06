Albany YMCA camp makes eating vegetables fun

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We all know most kids do anything they can to avoid eating their greens, but on Friday, they ate them with a smile.
The Albany YMCA is teaching children how to eat healthy from the vegetables that they pick from their garden.
Two weeks ago, YMCA taught their summer campers the importance of growing their food. They even started their own vegetable garden.
Food and Nutrition Consultant Terrie Alby showed them how to make the food they grow.
“Eating healthy is delicious and fun. So, learning that at an early age and trying different foods, favors and textures is very exciting,” said Alby.
Alby hopes the YMCA kids will try something new and be excited to take it home to their family and friends.
